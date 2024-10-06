Reworked strategic plan to be placed before DU council

Delhi University (DU) officials have reworked ‘Strategic Plan 2024-2047’, which was withdrawn in December last year following allegations of plagiarism, and are set to present it before the Academic Council (AC) for approval on October 10.

Members of the AC had opposed the 52-page document last year, citing several instances of plagiarism from similar documents by universities across the globe, such as The Ohio State University and The University of Sheffield.

The strategic plan, which was drafted for the first time in 2023, is aimed at turning DU into “an internationally acclaimed university, recognised for excellence in research, teaching, and outreach”. It also directed at creating “a culture of interdisciplinary research and teaching, strengthening university-industry relations, among others”.

A university official said, “Since the document was found unsatisfactory last year, it was reworked by the Research Council. The document mostly has the same content, but there is more clarity about DU’s policies. A few errors were removed, and new points were added.”

In comparison to last year’s document, which was criticised by several professors for being generic and “cut off from the Indian context”, the new 22-page document mentions ‘Viksit Bharat’ [developed India] and Indian knowledge systems as well as the implementation of the National Education Policy. It also discusses the principle of ‘Rashtra Pratham’ [nation first].

