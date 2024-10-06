GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reworked strategic plan to be placed before DU council

Published - October 06, 2024 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. | Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi University (DU) officials have reworked ‘Strategic Plan 2024-2047’, which was withdrawn in December last year following allegations of plagiarism, and are set to present it before the Academic Council (AC) for approval on October 10.

Members of the AC had opposed the 52-page document last year, citing several instances of plagiarism from similar documents by universities across the globe, such as The Ohio State University and The University of Sheffield.

The strategic plan, which was drafted for the first time in 2023, is aimed at turning DU into “an internationally acclaimed university, recognised for excellence in research, teaching, and outreach”. It also directed at creating “a culture of interdisciplinary research and teaching, strengthening university-industry relations, among others”.

A university official said, “Since the document was found unsatisfactory last year, it was reworked by the Research Council. The document mostly has the same content, but there is more clarity about DU’s policies. A few errors were removed, and new points were added.”

In comparison to last year’s document, which was criticised by several professors for being generic and “cut off from the Indian context”, the new 22-page document mentions ‘Viksit Bharat’ [developed India] and Indian knowledge systems as well as the implementation of the National Education Policy. It also discusses the principle of ‘Rashtra Pratham’ [nation first].

Published - October 06, 2024 01:18 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / education / university / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.