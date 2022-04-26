Revoke notice on protests, demand DU students

April 26, 2022 01:21 IST

Letter addressed to DU Proctor terms it a ‘move to curb democratic practices’

Delhi University students on Monday said the notice from Proctor Rajni Abbi over seeking permission from the office before organising protests was a move to curb democratic practices at the university.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Students have never needed to seek permission to express their opinions politically and will continue to not take permission. This notice comes as an intimidation to the students of DU who chose this university for its democratic nature,” said students, belonging to different political organisations, in a letter addressed to the Proctor.

The university in a notice had said that that prior intimation of gathering/protest/demonstration anywhere in the university is mandatory and that although protests/demonstrations are the legal right of every individual, prior permission from the Proctor’s office is mandatory.

Organisers’ details

The notice also said that organisers need to furnish details about their college or department, contact number, e-mail address and course name at least 24 hours in advance and that they would be held responsible for any destruction to public property.

“The organisers are supposed to furnish details of programmes, which includes nature of the programme [protest, public speech, dharna, GBM, rally etc], duration, use of logistics, list of speakers and expected number of participants,” the notice added.

“The notice demands organisers to list a number of their personal and academic details to stage their protest. This move will only discourage students from participating in essential democratic activities due to the fear of their information being recorded,” the students said in a letter to the Proctor. They added that this criteria of permission is unacceptable to the student community and that they demand immediate revocation of the notice.

The All India Students’ Association along with other democratic organisations submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Students’ Welfare against the notice that neither have students ever taken permission before, nor will they do it now. “This notice is only a means of increasing surveillance and curbing democratic practice on the campus and students of DU unanimously reject it.