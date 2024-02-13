Revival of over 1,000 vice-principal posts in Delhi gets L-G nod

February 13, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday approved the revival of 1,027 posts of vice-principal under the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), for the vacancy years 2014-15 to 2019.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the revival of the vice-principal posts was necessary since there was an acute shortage of manpower in this position, which is essential for the smooth functioning of schools.

An official said the L-G was informed that of these 1,027 posts, 873 up to the vacancy year September 2018 (prior to amendment of Recruitment Rules dated October 15, 2018) were filled on ad hoc basis vide promotion while the remaining 154 posts pertaining to the vacancy year 2018-19 were lying vacant.

The official added that the DoE is already running with an acute shortage of vice-principals and it was filling these vacant posts on ad hoc and/or contractual basis.

Reacting to the development, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, in a statement said It is imperative to highlight that the responsibility for services matters in the Capital lies squarely with the L-G. “Why, then, has the L-G failed to exercise his power to fill these vacancies? It is profoundly regrettable that, despite our commendable efforts, the L-G office is attempting to deflect accountability onto us for his inadequacies,” it added.