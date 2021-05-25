Revisit advisory on RT-PCR test, ICMR told

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to relook at its recent advisory which said RT-PCR must not be repeated on an individual who tested positive by either Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) or RT-PCR.

The suggestion by the court came while hearing a plea by a lawyer who has challenged the advisory claiming that due to it, neither he nor his family could get tested again after spending more than 17 days in quarantine from April 28 when they first tested positive.

The lawyer said without a COVID negative report, the civil defence guards outside his residence were not permitting him to go out for even basic essential items and when he tried to get tested at a lab, they declined to test him due to the May 4 advisory of ICMR.

The Delhi government lawyer said that the petitioner’s area at Sultanpuri here was a containment zone and that was also a reason why people were not being allowed to move out.

The petition has contended that the May 4 advisory was “arbitrary, discriminatory and creates a paradoxical situation since a negative RT-PCR report is compulsorily required by several other notifications issued by the respondents”.