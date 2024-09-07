Revision of electoral rolls to be carried out in Delhi from next month

The formal exercise for holding the Delhi Assembly polls, due early next year, will begin with a special summary revision of the electoral rolls from next month, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The polls for the 70-member Assembly in Delhi are due in February 2025,” they said.

“As part of the special summary revision, a crucial house-to-house verification exercise is being conducted across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi in which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be visiting the homes of the people to verify elector details and assist in filling up relevant forms, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The house-to-house verification started in August will continue till October 18,” officials said.

The Election Commission of India has ordered that the electoral roll of NCT of Delhi be updated with reference to January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date by conducting a special summary revision of the electoral rolls, the office of CEO, Delhi said.

According to the special summary revision schedule of CEO, Delhi, the integrated roll will be published on October 29. Claims and objections regarding it will be received till November 28 that will be disposed of by December 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final publication date of electoral roll is January 6, 2025.

Appealing to the people of Delhi to take part in the exercise, the CEO office said having the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) was not enough to vote, they also have to be on the updated voter list.

During the house-to-house verification exercise, voters will need to verify their existing electoral details during the visits of BLOs. If any modification like address update, correction, issuance of replacement EPIC, PWD marking, linking of mobile number is required, voters will have to fill Form-8, said the CEO's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who complete 18 years of age by October 1, 2024, and also those who will attain 18 years age till January 1, 2025, need to fill Form-6 to become voters during the revision exercise.

Prospective electors (completing 18 years between January 2, 2025, to October 1, 2025) will also fill Form-6 during the summary revision. These advance applications will be processed in the respective quarter, it said.

To delete the names of voters, who are now dead or those who have shifted permanently from the given address or those who have multiple entries, one would need to fill Form-7, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO's office requested cooperation of people in allowing access to the BLOs, specially in gated societies and high-rise buildings, during the revision of the voters' list. It is also requested that they provide accurate information to ensure records are updated correctly, it said.

"I strongly appeal to all the people of Delhi to take full advantage of the house-to-house voter verification campaign being conducted by the ECI and help in improving the health of electoral roll by giving correct information to the BLOs," he said.

There were 1.52 crore eligible voters for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in May this year. Each Lok Sabha constituency in Delhi comprises 10 Assembly segments each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.