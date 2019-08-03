Review revised syllabi, DU teachers tell V-C

Members of the Academic Council of Delhi University on Friday wrote to the Vice-Chancellor objecting to the revised syllabus for four undergraduate courses which had been sent to an oversight committee for review.

Terming the syllabus-forming process “very selective and non-inclusive”, the members once again called for a “comprehensive review” with the involvement of more teachers and other stakeholders, including students.

First semester

They proposed that the syllabus of only the first semester be approved so as to allow classes of the courses to take place, while the remaining study material undergo further review.

AC member Rasal Singh, one of the signatories, said: “These departments are playing ‘hide and seek’ with the statutory bodies and stakeholders. Their changing versions are designed to mislead us and get their syllabi passed with cosmetic corrections... comprehensive revision is required.”

With regard to the process itself, the teachers demanded that after review of the syllabus, the document should be placed before the Standing Committee on Academic Matters and the Academic Council so it can be discussed before being approved.

‘Deeply dissatisfied’

“We are deeply dissatisfied with the fact that proper participation of teachers of different colleges, specialisations, and ideological thinking has not been ensured again even in the process of revision and teachers are not given any platform, opportunity or reasonable time to critically analyse content of the syllabi,” they said.

The letter, which was written by eight members of the National Democratic Teachers’ Front, also called for the formation of an “independent inquiry committee... to expose persons behind the conspiracy against academics, Indian culture and the Indian State”.