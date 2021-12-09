Review new excise policy, BJP tells Govt.

The BJP on Wednesday urged the Delhi Government to delay implementation of its new excise policy for the time being in the interest of society.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not insist on implementation of the policy, review it in consultation with all stakeholders, especially citizens, before deciding whether to implement it or not.

“Till now only about 500 liquor shops were running in Delhi and now their number has been increased to 850. These liquor outlets are being opened against the rules, due to which there are huge protests everywhere,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Even the master plan and building by-laws of the municipal corporations are being completely violated. Liquor outlets are being opened around religious places, schools, and hospitals, due to which there is a lot of anger among the people,” he also said.

The leader said the proposal passed by the Delhi Cabinet to open liquor shops in non-conforming areas should be withdrawn immediately.

He also suggested that the Government put on hold implementation of the new policy and convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter, apart from factoring in advice related to it from other sections of society.