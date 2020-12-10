‘Review decision over ICU beds reservation for COVID-19 patients’

New Delhi

10 December 2020 00:34 IST

HC tells govt. as around ‘50% of reserved beds lie vacant’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the AAP government to review its decision to reserve 80% of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here.

Justice Navin Chawla gave the direction to the government after he was apprised by the counsel of a private hospitals’ association that around 50% of the ICU beds reserved in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients are lying vacant.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Association of Healthcare Providers, referred to figures of beds in private hospitals, as updated on the Delhi government’s website, and said of a total of 1,527 COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators and 3,554 COVID-19 beds without ventilators, 508 and 1,852 beds respectively were lying vacant as no December 8.

The senior counsel argued that there was no justification of continuation of the Delhi government’s September 12 order.

Taking note of the submission, the High Court asked the Delhi government to submit its response before the next date on December 15.

During the hearing, Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose urged the court to take up the matter after 10 days as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the Capital and the government was reviewing the situation periodically.

The court was hearing the association to quash the Delhi government’s order to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals here.

On November 12, the court had allowed the government to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in view of the spike in number of cases.

The court had then vacated a single judge’s interim order staying the city government decision.