Revenue from Taj Mahal up 4 times over 5 years

The revenue earned from the Taj Mahal in Agra went up around four times over five years ending in 2018-2019, according to data given by the Union Ministry of Culture to the Lok Sabha in the ongoing session of Parliament.

To a question by Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel informed the House on November 18 that the revenue generated from the UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018-2019 was ₹86,48,93,100 from 70,90,207 visitors. The previous year, the revenue was ₹58,76,04,981 from 65,65,627 visitors, up from ₹55,09,29,860 from 61,77,196 visitors in 2016-2017. In 2015-2016, the Taj Mahal generated ₹17,92,27,050 from 50,70,573 visitors and in 2014-2015, was lower than ₹21,23,55,330 in 2014-2015 when 60,89,901 visitors were recorded.

The expenditure on the maintenance of the 17th century tomb built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz increased to ₹5,48,34,582 in 2018-2019 from ₹3,38,42,927 in 2017-2018, according to the reply. The Ministry, under which the Archaeological Survey of India functions, had spent ₹4,50,45,819 in 2016-2017, ₹3,28,37,534 in 2015-2016 and ₹3,90,20,190 in 2014-2015 on it.

Asked by Mr. Ajmal whether pollution was discolouring the white marble structure and what the government was doing about it, the Minister replied: “The effect of pollution is there but the monument is cleaned periodically by appropriate methods, following archaeological norms and principles and is kept in presentable condition.”

Recently, there have been concerns about the discolouration of the facade, with the Supreme Court pulling up the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over their lack of action in the matter.