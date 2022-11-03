Revamped ‘One Delhi’ app launched in city

Commuters board a DTC bus in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the revamped version of the common mobility app ‘One Delhi’. Commuters, using the app, will now be able to live-track all State-run buses in the city, buy tickets and passes online, get free pink passes, locate nearby electric vehicle (EV) charging points and battery swapping stations, and plan their trip route.

One-stop platform

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the app will work as a one-stop platform for all public transport modes in the city, including buses and metro. He said that waiting for buses was a big problem for city commuters but now all “7,320 buses of the Delhi government, including the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses” can be tracked live on more than 500 routes. One will also be able to see the estimated time of arrival of a bus at their stop.

Mr. Gahlot said the app will also have information about more than 2,200 charging points in the city. “In the near future, we will also provide the option of booking the charging point from the app so that a person does not have to wait for long,” he added.

“This will also promote the use of EVs.” One can also see which type of charger is available at a station and if it’s paid or free, Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said.

Earlier versions of the app only had limited features such as a trip planner where one could check a feasible route and modes of transport to reach a destination, while there was a separate app called ‘Chartr’ for ticket buying, Mr. Kundra told The Hindu.

10% discount on tickets

The trip planner feature has been retained in the latest version of ‘One Delhi’ app with the options of metro trains and buses, while ticket-buying facility has also been added. The trip planner will also show the walking distance from the bus stand or the metro station. Passengers will also get a 10% discount on tickets and passes bought using the app.

Mr. Kundra said that in the earlier version of the app, only cluster buses could be tracked live, however, now “we will receive the GPS feed of all government buses giving us their live location”.

Grievance portal

The app also has a feedback and grievance portal for the passengers to report their issues or complaints, Mr. Gahlot said. “All the departments concerned, including the DTC and the DIMTS will designate one nodal officer for the redressal of the grievances in a time-bound manner,” he said, while adding that the instruction had been given to the Transport Department in this regard.

He said the government’s vision on public transport is called ‘CARS’ – ‘Convenient, Affordable, Reliable, and Safer’, and “we will keep pushing this”.

While the app was conceptualised by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) and developed in collaboration with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, “Technologically, it was a complex project and also required the involvement of multiple agencies.”