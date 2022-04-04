Revamp of Asia’s biggest textile market on the cards  

At Gandhi Nagar garment market in Delhi. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

April 04, 2022 01:44 IST

With plans afoot to develop Gandhi Nagar market, traders are apprehensive about the change

For the 15,000 shop owners based in East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar textile market, the daily work comes with its set of challenges. Narrow and congested lanes, lack of civic amenities, footpaths and proper roads have hindered smooth functioning of business in the area for years.

Rahul Kumar, a garment shop owner, lamented about the long traffic snarls and the difficulty of moving within the market. He also pointed out at the long lines of tangled electric wires and open drains filled with garbage, which add to the woes of the people.

In its budget for the financial year 2022-23, the Delhi government announced its plans to redevelop this area, which it called “Asia’s largest readymade garment market”. The traders are, however, unsure about the execution of the ambitious plan. The ground realities are different, they say.

New opportunities

As per the Delhi government’s plans, the “Grand Garment Hub” that it proposes to develop would help create more than “40,000 new employment opportunities”.

Listing out the issues faced by the traders, Mr. Kumar said, “The packers and loaders occupy the roads to carry out their tasks and in the process choke the space meant for vehicles and pedestrians. There have also been countless accidents involving e-rickshaw drivers. The civic body workers do not perform their duties. Also, irrespective of electricity usage, we have to pay over ₹600 per month.”

He added that these problems needed to be addressed first to bring about any change.

“There is a minimum charge that we end up paying for electricity every month, regardless of whether we use it or not. Unlike the relaxation in electricity rates given to households, commercial spaces do not get such benefits,” he said.

Amit Singhal, another shopkeeper, said after surviving three spells of financial distress due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, he was worried that the redevelopment project might further “mess around with the future of the shops”.

Daily turnover

According to the government, the market generates a daily turnover of over ₹100 crore while providing for 1,00,000 direct employment opportunities and close to 3,00,000 indirect jobs.

However, K.K. Balli, president of the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garment Dealers (Gandhi Nagar), welcomed government’s announcement. “There has never been a dedicated initiative on these lines in the last 30 years of my presence here,” he said. However, he agreed with the points highlighted by shop owners in terms of the lack of civic amenities and infrastructure.

A meeting was held last week between government officials, including Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, and market associations .

All concerns of the shop owners were put forth in the meeting, he said, adding that he also pushed for the need of multilevel parking for customers to decongest the market.

First step

“Over the years, we met several politicians and civic officials to find solutions for our problems but to no avail. The government’s decision now to upgrade the market is the first step and it has our support,” Mr Balli said.

When contacted, the ward’s councillor at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), Romesh Gupta of the BJP, dismissed allegations about Gandhi Nagar market lacking in civic amenities and sanitation.

He said, “All roads are in good condition. If there is garbage strewn everywhere, the shop owners are to be blamed for it. The EDMC workers are doing their job. What redevelopment will the Kejriwal government do here? They only make tall promises and never deliver.”

Responding to the status of the redevelopment plan, a Delhi government official said more meetings and consultations would be held with the market associations before finalising the plans.

“The market is crying for help. Most of the issues are related to civic amenities and we are trying to fix it, though it’s not our job,” the official said.

When told that the traders were apprehensive about redevelopment and coordination with other agencies, the official said the government would put in its best efforts.

“The civic body should be happy and cooperate with us as its revenue will also increase once the market is developed,” he added.