Retrieved antiques go on display at Delhi’s Purana Qila

A collection of antiques that have been retrieved and confiscated over the years went on display at the Purana Qila complex on Saturday, with Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurating the new gallery set up by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The gallery houses 195 antiques that range from the proto-historic to the modern period and include stone and metal sculptures, coins, paintings, ivory and copper artefacts. A total of nine antiques at the gallery have been retrieved from other countries, an ASI official said.

Among the exhibits is a standing image of Sridevi from the Chola dynasty period that was seized by the United States' Homeland Security from the smuggler Subhash Kapoor and returned to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip in 2016. A standing Buddha returned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in 1999 and a marble sculpture of Brahma-Brahmani that was stolen from the open-air museum at Rani-ki-Vav in Gujarat in 2001 and recovered from the UK in 2012 are also on display.

Talking to the media after opening the gallery, Mr. Patel said: “We have been able to recover more antiques in the past five years than in the past 50 years due to the good relations with other countries.”

The gallery is a part of the central antiquity collection at the Purana Qila, where a total of 2,72,824 antiques are stored, the statement said. Of those, 4,144 antiques have been confiscated or retrieved by authorities.