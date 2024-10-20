GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired scientist, wife held hostage in house; robbed cash, jewellery worth ₹2 crore in New Delhi

The officer said at least six police teams have been formed to identify the accused and nab them

Published - October 20, 2024 09:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A retired scientist and his elderly wife were held hostage at gunpoint in their house and robbed off cash and jewellery worth about ₹2 crore in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area, police said on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

The incident took place in F Block of Prashant Vihar where Shibu Singh lives with his wife Nirmala in their house.

On Friday afternoon, when the elderly couple was present in their house, two men entered posing themselves as courier boys.

After entering inside the house, they held Shibu and his wife Nirmala hostage on gunpoint, a police officer said.

When Mr. Singh resisted, the accused also assaulted him, the officer said.

Mr. Singh told the police that the accused decamped away with cash and jewellery worth ₹2 crore from his house.

The retired scientist informed about the incident to his son, who lives separately in Delhi.

At 2.30 p.m., Mr. Singh's son made a PCR call and informed the police.

According to a senior police officer, a team reached the house and collected evidence from the spot.

Both the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and further probe was initiated.

The officer said at least six police teams have been formed to identify the accused and nab them.

"The way the incident has happened, the police suspect the role of some insider or someone known to the family members," the officer said.

The CCTV footage has been collected and statements of neighbours and other family members have been recorded. Further investigation is on, the police said.

