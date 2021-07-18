Retired justice Shabihul Husnain appointed as new DERC Chairman

Govt. grants 10% discount on purchase of bus ticket via its app

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday approved the appointment of retired justice Shabihul Husnain as the new Chairman of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Mr. Kejriwal stressed the fact that the Delhi government is committed to providing an uninterrupted power supply and there has been great improvement in the power sector in the last decade.

Jain on power supply

“We are very confident that DERC will set new and significant milestones under the exemplary leadership of the newly appointed Chairman. Delhi government is committed to provide sufficient and reliable power supply in the Capital region,” said Power Minister Satyendar Jain.

Also, tickets booked through Delhi government’s e-ticketing app will get a 10% discount on DTC and cluster buses, the government said.

“Delhi Cabinet approves the grant of 10% discount on the purchase of bus ticket through government’s e-ticketing app. The app supports e-ticketing, estimated time of arrival (ETA) of buses and information about the nearest available EV charging station,” an official statement said.