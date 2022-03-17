Delhi

Retired Jharkhand HC judge Harish Chandra Mishra is Delhi Lokayukta

Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra has been appointed as the Lokayukta of Delhi, according to a gazette notification. The post had been lying vacant since the retirement of Justice Ms. Rewa Khetrapal in December 2020.

According to the notification dated March 15, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra as Lokayukta and he will hold office for a term of five years from the date of joining.

The Delhi government had on February 24 told the Delhi High Court that it was in the process of appointing a Lokayukta, who is empowered to hear and decide upon cases on corruption against elected legislators.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2022 1:38:58 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/retired-jharkhand-hc-judge-harish-chandra-mishra-is-delhi-lokayukta/article65231462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY