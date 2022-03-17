Retired Jharkhand HC judge Harish Chandra Mishra is Delhi Lokayukta
Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra has been appointed as the Lokayukta of Delhi, according to a gazette notification. The post had been lying vacant since the retirement of Justice Ms. Rewa Khetrapal in December 2020.
According to the notification dated March 15, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra as Lokayukta and he will hold office for a term of five years from the date of joining.
The Delhi government had on February 24 told the Delhi High Court that it was in the process of appointing a Lokayukta, who is empowered to hear and decide upon cases on corruption against elected legislators.
