Retired IRS officer wounded in knife attack by burglar in south Delhi

Retired IRS officer Abhay Kumar Singh and his wife Anupama, who also suffered minor wounds, were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where they took treatment and were discharged

Published - August 04, 2024 11:52 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A 61-year-old retired IRS officer was injured in a knife attack by an alleged burglar at his Vasant Kunj house in south Delhi early on August 4, police confirmed.

Abhay Kumar Singh and his wife Anupama, who also suffered minor wounds, were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where they took treatment and were discharged.

“Police have arrested Jitender, 38, a burglar, in connection with the incident”, an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said, “An incident of attempted burglary was reported at Vasant Kunj South Police Station around 1.15 a.m.”.

The incident happened when Mr. Singh was sleeping with his wife in his bedroom and his son and servant were in another part of the house.

"Around 1 a.m., Mr. Singh was woken up by a loud noise from the balcony adjacent to their bedroom. He saw a man entering their bedroom through the sliding door. Upon seeing the intruder, Mr. Singh started shouting, waking his wife. The intruder then injured Abhay and his wife with a knife," the D.C.P said.

The ruckus woke other people in the house who bolted the thief inside the bedroom. The burglar, however, managed to escape from the balcony, Ms. Meena said.

In the wake of the incident, police formed six teams and launched a manhunt.

“At length, Jitendra, who originally hails from Meerut, was nabbed with the knife in his possession,” the officer said.

