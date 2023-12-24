ADVERTISEMENT

Retired IPS officer mowed down by train in Delhi cantonment

December 24, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Victim was identified as 75-year-old Mohan Das Menon, a 1974-batch officer

The Hindu Bureau

A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer died after being struck by a train on a railway track near Brar Square in the Delhi cantonment area, the police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Mohan Das Menon, 75, a 1974-batch IPS officer who had served in the Research and Analysis Wing as well as the Intelligence Bureau, they added.

According to an officer, the victim’s driver told the police that the incident took place on December 20 when he was on his way to attend the last rites of an acquaintance.

Menon told the driver to stop the car, got down, and started walking on the track to cross it, but was struck by an oncoming train and died on the spot, the officer added.

“It is suspected that he could not hear the sound of the approaching train,” he said.

