Retired IPS officer, brother arrested, released on bail

A retired IPS officer and his brother were arrested for allegedly assaulting the driver of Delhi government Special Commissioner K.K. Dahiya in south-west Delhi’s Dabri on Monday morning. The accused were later released on bail.

Retired IPS officer Chatar Singh Parcha and his brother Samresh Parcha’s car allegedly rammed the vehicle being driven by Sanjay Rai around 10 a.m. Mr. Dahiya was on his way to Janakpuri after conducting inspection in Dwarka when the incident happened.

According to the complainant, Mr. Samresh Parcha, who was driving, stepped out of the car and started abusing Mr. Rai.

“The brothers allegedly tried to throw their weight around,” said a senior officer. A video of the incident was recorded by Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi, who was in a car behind Mr. Dahiya’s.