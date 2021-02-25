Retired IFS officer died by suicide

An 81-year-old retired IFS officer allegedly shot himself at his house in south Delhi’s Defence Colony on Wednesday, the police said. The deceased left a note stating he didn’t want to live any longer. His domestic help made the PCR call and stated that he needed an ambulance.

The police moved him to Moolchand Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

‘Licenced weapon’

It was revealed that the deceased was discharged from B.L. Kapoor Hospital on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and two children. The police are ascertaining if the weapon used by him was a licenced weapon. Further investigation is in progress, police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)