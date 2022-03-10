Retired IB official rapes minor girl on pretext of giving a job

March 10, 2022 01:23 IST

Crime committed in a Karol Bagh hotel; accused a friend of victim’s father

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) official inside a hotel in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, police officers said on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old accused was a friend of the victim’s father, said the police.

The girl had completed her high school education and was pursuing a course in beauty care. A police officer said the “accused called the girl on Monday on the pretext of offering her a job”. “He then took her to a hotel in Karol Bagh and raped her,” said the officer.

After the incident, the accused, a resident of Uttam Nagar, dropped the victim to her home. The girl was initially hesitant to reveal the incident but a day later she said shared her trauma with her parents, who lodged an FIR at the Karol Bagh police station. According to sources, the accused was posted at the sub-inspector rank with the IB.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to rape and POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences) Act has been lodged and the accused is currently on the run, the police said, adding that the girl was sent for medical examination and her family was questioned.

An officer said raids were conducted at the accused’s house. More raids are being conducted at his possible hideouts.

BCA president booked

In a similar incident, an FIR under sections of rape and criminal assault was registered against the working president of Bihar Cricket Association, Rakesh Tiwary, after a woman lodged a complaint at the Parliament Street police station.

The woman, a resident of Gurugram, alleged that Tiwary called her to a five-star hotel in Delhi in July last year on the pretext of clearing her pending payments and raped her.

The complainant, who works with an advertising firm, filed the complaint on Sunday. She alleged that the Bihar cricket body had asked her firm to work on an advertisement contract for a tournament held in March last year. However, even after the tournament was over, some pending payments remained, stated the FIR.

The police are currently on the lookout for the accused.