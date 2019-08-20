Retired govt. officials join BJP in nationwide membership drive

Retired government officials joined the ranks of professionals from various fields to take up the membership of the BJP as part of its ongoing nationwide membership drive here on Monday.

As part of its ‘Sangathan Parv Sadasyata Abhiyan’ which is going to conclude soon, retired officers, senior advocates of the Supreme Court, industrialists, social activists, engineers and chartered accountants joined the party at a function at the Delhi BJP headquarters.

Among those who joined on Monday were retired Delhi Police Additional Commissioner Bhairo Singh Gurjar, retired CBSE Director Pritam Singh, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammad Iqbal, Public Prosecutor Charan Das, retired Executive Engineer Suresh Chandra, retired Metropolitan Magistrate S.S. Nimesh and senior Supreme Court advocate T.S. Varun, the BJP said.

“The way in which people are joining the BJP under the campaign for the expansion of the party, I am confident that Delhi will be at the top in regard to connecting a record number of people with the party,” BJP Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju said.

“After being influenced by the bold decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abrogate Article 370, not only the people of Delhi, but also from the entire country are joining as primary members. Everybody wants to join the largest political party which is inspired by nationalistic thinking,” he said further.

The “BJP family”, its State unit chief Manoj Tiwari said, was expanding both by virtue of its organisational capacity and Mr. Modi’s leadership.

Tiwari welcomes all

“I welcome all the senior advocates and retired officers who have joined the party in such large numbers. The people of Delhi are influenced by the views of the Prime Minister on scarcity of water, population explosion and banning the use of polythene,” he said.