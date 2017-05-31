Retired civil servants pen anthology

A compendium of 30 articles on challenges faced by civil servants during their careers was released on Tuesday.

As many 32 retired civil servants of the 1966 batch have contributed to the anthology titled “Making a Difference: Candid Perspectives from Civil Servants”.

The book has been edited by ex-Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra. Its Kindle edition was made available on Amazon.in from Tuesday. Among those who shared their experiences in the book are former Cabinet Secretary B.K. Chaturvedi, ex-Chief Election Commission N. Gopalaswami and Ms. Chandra.

Range of issues

The articles cover issues such as economic reforms, aviation security, gaps in census data, and challenges in building national highways.

There are light-hearted stories, too, like one about the transformation of a circus into a zoo in Maharashtra.

The authors said they hoped that the anthology would inspire the current members as well as those aspiring for the civil services.

The royalties from the book will be donated to a charity.