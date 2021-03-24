Delhi

Retired Army man shot dead by two in west Delhi

A 43-year-old retired Army man was shot dead by two unidentified persons in west Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan, the police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh alias Fauzi, a resident of Jaffarpur Kalan.

At 5.30 p.m. on Monday, Mukesh was with his friends in a field of one Rajender near Firni Road when two men came to the spot on a motorcycle and inquired about one Rakesh, an officer said. They told the duo that Rakesh was not with them.

“The man who inquired about Rakesh opened fire at Mukesh with a countrymade pistol and sped off,” said DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.

It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, however, the exact cause will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused persons, said the police.

