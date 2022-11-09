Retired Army man goes missing from home; FIR registered 

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old retired Army man went missing from his home in Delhi’s Rohini on Monday morning, the police said. The family claimed that they had received threats from his phone number.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

According to the man’s daughter, a group of people had been following her father for the last 10-15 days. He has been working at a school for three years.

The daughter, in the FIR alleged that on Monday, her father went to school at 6.40 a.m., but didn’t return home. He usually returns by 1.30 p.m.-2 p.m. every day.

When the daughter asked a family member to visit the school, the guard said that the man was on leave. The family member then inquired with the other school staffers but it did not help.

“Today, we received a missed call from my father’s phone. When we called back, there was no response. Later, we got a WhatsApp message from his number. We suspect that some unknown person have kidnapped my father,” the girl alleged in the FIR.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the police is looking into the matter and investigating it from all angles.