Retaining the abandoned COVID centres for future use

The Covid Care centres run by Delhi Police during the pandemic peak are now on a standby mode, for prompt revival, if the need arises

This time last year as the COVID cases were surging, given the rush, the Covid Care Centres run by the Delhi Police were hard to access. Today, these centres have fallen silent and have largely been taken over by unused furniture and idling equipment.

The one at Rohini housed inside the office complex of the Deputy Commissioner of Police is stacked with oxygen concentrators, iron racks, tables, chairs and more. Three floors were converted into a COVID centre with 20 beds provided as units of two bedrooms and a hall each. ‘Patient Room’ signboards were still hanging outside the locked rooms on the first floor when this reporter visited the centre on March 7.

Empty rooms

“Most of the rooms are empty as the beds have been removed, while few other items of use have been stacked in some rooms,” said an official posted there.

“A doctor, attendants, ambulance, and civil defence staff come every Wednesday and Friday and stay through the day in case any official needs to get vaccinated,” the officer added.

One of the rooms on the first floor has, however, been kept open for the vaccination of police officials and their family members. “On Wednesday – Covishield, and Friday - Covaxin”, read a poster on the door.

Inside the Shahdara Police Station complex, the COVID facility centre has a capacity of 70 beds spread across multiple floors. This centre too faces a similar situation with the unused furniture lying stacked in the rooms. This reporter saw many rooms locked from outside while a few still had the tables, chairs, drip stands and landline phones left behind.

A constable, wishing to remain anonymous, said the centre helped him in 2021 when he contracted the virus. “This was a good initiative for police officials and their family members. I was attended to nicely here when I tested positive during the Delta wave. All my needs were taken care of,” he said.

The rationale

Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare) Shalini Singh said the COVID centres would remain as they are so that they could be made functional at a short notice if and when the need arises again.

“For the moment, we are keeping the centres on standby and all the beds and the equipment have been stored for future use,” she said.

The COVID facility centres were made operational from inside the housing complexes of the staff. “Eventually, these flats will be allotted to the police personnel and the equipment will be used in our wellness centres,” she said.

The Delhi Police runs eight wellness centres across the Capital. Doctors are available here on specific days to attend to officials in need of medicare.

In April last year, the Delhi Police had set up three Covid care-cum-quarantine centres in Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka for its staff and their families. During the Omicron wave early this year, the facilities remained largely unused as the majority of the officials who contracted the virus had mild symptoms. Currently, according to police, only four Delhi police officials are Covid positive.