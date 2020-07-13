Retain ad hoc teachers, DUTA appeals to govt.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) wrote to the Ministry for Human Resource Development on Sunday, appealing that the vacation period for universities not be further delayed and called for his intervention in ensuring that all ad hoc teachers are retained.

Constant changes in the academic calendar have left the nearly 4,500 ad hoc and guest teachers in the university vulnerable, the DUTA noted, adding that further delays would lead to more financial hardships. In the face of the pandemic, and keeping in mind previous MHRD notifications, the DUTA demanded that all teachers be continued in service in order to prevent further uncertainties.

Teaching preparations

The union also appealed that the vacation period of universities not be delayed further due to the COVID-19 situation. Preparations for the conduct of teaching for the new session ought to begin immediately, as it would require finding new ways to engage with students in the present situation, it added.

The current period could also be used to engage with continuing students who by themselves constitute a very large number in the university of Delhi, the DUTA said. Adding that the challenges ahead would entail that all ad hoc and guest teachers be continued so that engagement with students is continued through different forms such as research projects, seminars, remedial teaching, cultural activities and other modes.

“This would not only help students to learn beyond the course curriculum but also provide mentoring, essential to cope with uncertainties and isolation which the lockdown norms have brought with it,” the union said.