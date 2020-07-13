Retain ad hoc teachers, DUTA appeals to govt.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) wrote to the Ministry for Human Resource Development on Sunday, appealing that the vacation period for universities not be further delayed and called for his intervention in ensuring that all ad hoc teachers are retained.
Constant changes in the academic calendar have left the nearly 4,500 ad hoc and guest teachers in the university vulnerable, the DUTA noted, adding that further delays would lead to more financial hardships. In the face of the pandemic, and keeping in mind previous MHRD notifications, the DUTA demanded that all teachers be continued in service in order to prevent further uncertainties.
Teaching preparations
The union also appealed that the vacation period of universities not be delayed further due to the COVID-19 situation. Preparations for the conduct of teaching for the new session ought to begin immediately, as it would require finding new ways to engage with students in the present situation, it added.
The current period could also be used to engage with continuing students who by themselves constitute a very large number in the university of Delhi, the DUTA said. Adding that the challenges ahead would entail that all ad hoc and guest teachers be continued so that engagement with students is continued through different forms such as research projects, seminars, remedial teaching, cultural activities and other modes.
“This would not only help students to learn beyond the course curriculum but also provide mentoring, essential to cope with uncertainties and isolation which the lockdown norms have brought with it,” the union said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath