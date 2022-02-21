Resume mid-day meals with immediate effect, urges DRRAA

‘Mid-day meal is the right of every student in a school run or aided by the government’

‘Mid-day meal is the right of every student in a school run or aided by the government’

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) on Monday sent a legal notice to the Delhi government and the three municipal bodies for not serving mid-day meals (MDM) in schools, despite physical classes for standards 1 to 8 resuming from February 14.

In the notice, the DRRAA said a hot cooked mid-day meal is the right of every child studying in schools run by local bodies or government and in government-aided schools.

“When schools have resumed with physical classes and activities in the premises for all the students, there is no reason for not restarting the provision of hot cooked mid-day meals in the schools,” the DRRAA said.

Through the legal notice, the DRRAA has called upon all implementing agencies in Delhi to commence the mid-day meal scheme in the form of a hot cooked meal for all eligible children with immediate effect.

“The authorities concerned are also called upon to transfer the requisite amount of food security allowance or provide the requisite quantity of foodgrains for the period when MDM was stopped due to closure of schools to all eligible children who have not been provided the full entitlement,” the DRRAA said.

Responding to The Hindu on the DRRAA’s claim, the Delhi Government said “ At present, only 50 percent of the children are coming to the schools. In such a situation, if the mid-day meal is given in school, only half of the children will get its benefit. 100% children can get the benefit of mid-day meal, due to which door to door delivery of dry ration is being done now. As soon as there is 100% attendance in schools, door to door ration delivery will be stopped and mid day meal will be started.”