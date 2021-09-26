‘Resume classes for primary section, middle school’

Parents, teachers stage protest outside Kejriwal’s residence

A group of parents and schoolteachers staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Saturday demanding resumption of schools for students of primary section and Classes VI to VIII.

Delhi State Public Schools Management Association chief R.C. Jain said the government had said they would analyse the situation after reopening schools for Classes IX to XII and then decide on reopening further.

‘No COVID case in schools’

“It has been close to a month and there has been no COVID-19 case reported from any school. Even the positivity rate in Delhi is below 0.1%,” said Mr. Jain.

“We demand schools be reopened not only for Classes VI to VIII but also for primary classes. If there is a change in the current scenario, they can be closed again,” he said.

Following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Delhi government had, last month announced that schools for Classes IX to XII, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1 but only at 50% seating capacity.

The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory.