Restrictions on entry of house helps, visitors relaxed

21 May 2020 23:56 IST

Entry into Gurugram housing complexes for visitors is permitted except in containment zones

The district administration on Thursday issued guidelines to the Residents Welfare Associations for the fourth phase of the lockdown, allowing the entry of domestic workers and all visitors, both family and non-family. The administration left it to the discretion of the residents to allow the domestic staff within the premises of the society with certain restrictions.

Issuing detailed guidelines on various subjects, it said that domestic workers were allowed subject to the condition that they do not come from the containment zone. It is strongly advised that they undergo thermal screening at the gate and are provided masks and gloves. The guidelines, however, said it was preferable that full-time maids were employed, with one maid-one house system in place to avoid unnecessary movement.

The entry to the complex for all visitors is permitted other than for containment zones. However, they should be subject to adequate social-distancing protocols. Similarly, delivery of utilities such as milk packets, newspapers can be made subject to due caution, social distancing and other norms. However, the guidelines insisted on keeping the non-essential activities, such as renovation, to a minimum.

“All deliveries from courier, Amazon, FlipKart, and any other e-commerce website permitted to operate shall be delivered at building lobbies from where residents have to collect the said package,” said the guidelines.