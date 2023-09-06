Restrictions in just a small area, don’t listen to rumours: police

September 06, 2023 02:44 am | Updated 02:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

A day after announcing curbs on commercial activities in the New Delhi district in view of the G-20 Summit, the Delhi police urged people not to pay attention to rumours regarding the restrictions.

The police had on Monday said all commercial delivery services, except postal and medical deliveries, will be barred in New Delhi, which falls under New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) jurisdiction, from September 8 to 10. The G-20 Leaders’ Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, in Pragati Maidan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the police said, “The whole of Delhi is open. Just a small part of the NDMC area will have restrictions... Don’t believe in rumours.”

In another post, the police said while commercial activities will not be allowed on September 8-10, all essential services, including milk booths, medical shops, and hospitals, will remain functional in the NDMC area.

Hours-long jam

Meanwhile, commuters reported being stuck in traffic jams on various stretches in central Delhi for several hours during the day due to the police’s carcade rehearsal.

Heavy congestion was reported on various road stretches, including Outer Ring Road near Indraprastha Park, C-Hexagon, Sardar Patel Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Bhairon Marg, and Mathura Road.

Traffic snarls were also reported in Sarita Vihar, Karol Bagh, Mahipalpur, Bhera Enclave underpass, Gole Market, Panchkuian Road, Jhandewalan temple, and Azad Market.

Ankita Singh, travelling from Noida to New Delhi, said the traffic on the Outer Ring Road stretch near Indraprastha was heavier than usual. She said it took her around one hour to reach her destination, which usually takes around half an hour.

(With inputs from PTI)