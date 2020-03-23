Restrictions in Gurugram, 6 other districts in Haryana till March 31

Haryana government on Sunday announced restrictions in seven districts of the State, including Gurugram, till March 31 in the wake of the situation emerging out of the COVID-19 threat. No public transport services will be permitted during this period. However grocery and pharmacy shops remain open.

“Under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and regulation made thereof, the Government of Haryana hereby notifies restrictions in the territorial jurisdiction of revenue districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula from 9 p.m. on March 22 till March 31, 2020,” read the three-page order.

Exceptions

The order further said no public transport services, including operation of taxis and autorickshaws would be permitted during this period. The exception will include transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway station, bus terminals/ bus stands and for the purpose of essential services. All shops, commercial establishments, offices, factories, workshops and godowns etc. shall close their operations except for fifteen categories of essential services, including groceries, pharmacy, railways, media, electricity, postal services and petrol pumps.

The order directed all foreign returnees to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities. It said the people were required to stay at home and come out only for basic services during this period while strictly following social distancing guidelines issued earlier.

6,600 under surveillance

The order said that Haryana had two International Airports i.e. IGI Airport, New Delhi and Chandigarh International Airport in the vicinity and there were more than 6,600 people under the surveillance in Haryana. It further read that a majority of these returnees were from the revenue districts of Haryana namely Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula.

Haryana Chief Minister in his address to the State residents around 6 p.m. congratulated them on the success of “Janta Curfew” and made an appeal to them to continue it till 7 a.m. on Monday. He also informed the residents about the decision of the State government on the restrictions in seven districts.