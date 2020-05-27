Delhi

Restrictions eased, police expect spike in protests

DCPs directed to beef up surveillance

Anticipating a rise in the number of protests post lockdown relaxations — as per an intelligence unit tip-off — Delhi Police has ordered all district DCPs to ensure proper arrangement in their respective areas.

In a recent meeting to discuss COVID-19 preparation, Commissioner of Delhi Police S.N. Shrivastava was informed that in the coming days some protests have been called by various organisations.

“Reserves force has been stationed at police stations falls under sensitive areas. And the district DCPs have been ordered to be vigilant,” said a police officer.

As of now, no permission has been granted to organise protests. However, after May 31, in the next phase of the lockdown, there might be more relaxations and protests may resume. So the staff have to have gear up for any situation and so they were briefed, explained the officer. “We have to ensure that safety guidelines issued during COVID-19 should be followed in case any protest happens in the city,” he added.

