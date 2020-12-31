Restrictions at Rajiv Chowk metro on Dec. 31

NEW DELHI

31 December 2020 00:43 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that commuters will not be permitted to exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 p.m. onwards on New Year’s eve as a measure to ease overcrowding at the stations.

In a statement issued, the public transporter said, “To ease overcrowding on New Year’s eve exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards.”

The DMRC, however, added that entry of passengers will be allowed till the end of metro services. “Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station,” the DMRC said.

Advertising

Advertising