Delhi

Restrictions at Rajiv Chowk metro on Dec. 31

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that commuters will not be permitted to exit from the Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 p.m. onwards on New Year’s eve as a measure to ease overcrowding at the stations.

In a statement issued, the public transporter said, “To ease overcrowding on New Year’s eve exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards.”

The DMRC, however, added that entry of passengers will be allowed till the end of metro services. “Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station,” the DMRC said.

Related Topics
Delhi Metro
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 1:46:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/restrictions-at-rajiv-chowk-metro-on-dec-31/article33458238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY