The DMRC officials on Tuesday said the entry and exit at four stations on the Violet Line would be restricted on August 15 during the celebrations at Red Fort.

“Entry and exit at Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO stations will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations,” the DMRC said. Parking at stations will be shut from 6 a.m. on August 14 till 2 p.m. on August 15.