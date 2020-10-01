Restricted functioning of Delhi HC now till October 8

The court suspended its physical hearing from March 23

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it has extended its restricted functioning till October 8 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the Capital.

Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain said that the physical hearing of the cases will continue as per the roster, while the remaining Benches shall continue to take up cases through videoconferencing.

The High Court suspended its physical hearing from March 23 this year following the nationwide lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. It has since then restricted the hearings, which are now conducted mainly through videoconferencing.

On August 27, the High Court decided to partially resume physical hearing of matters from September 1 by two Division Bench and three single-judge Benches on a rotation basis.

The number of Benches was later scaled down to one Division Bench and two single-judge Benches in view of the rise in virus cases in Delhi and a majority of lawyers indicating their preference for virtual hearing of cases.

For any hearing taking place within the court complex, it has been ensured that the norm of social distancing is scrupulously adhered to.