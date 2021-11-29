Restrict air traffic from countries hit by new variant, CM tells Modi

Kejriwal to attend DDMA meeting today; Capital reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Amid concerns over a new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict air traffic from countries currently seeing a rise in virus cases.

The CM’s letter came on the eve of a crucial Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting to assess the Government preparedness to handle a possible surge in cases caused by the new variant.

According to sources, the CM will attend the meeting to be chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

“Our country has been fighting a tough battle against coronavirus for the last one-and-a-half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from the virus. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by the WHO, from entering India,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions, he said. “I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard, which may lead to an affected person enter India, may prove harmful,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, the Capital on Sunday reported another death due to COVID-19 for the second consecutive day as the positivity rate went up a notch to 0.06% from 0.05% a day earlier. With 32 new infections, the total case tally stands at 14,40,866.

Mr. Kejriwal had on Friday issued directions to the departments concerned in addition to requesting an expert committee to submit suggestions on what steps to be taken to control the new variant.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister had also sought to assuage people’s concerns over Omicron and said that the Delhi Government would take all steps necessary to protect citizens and their families from the new threat.