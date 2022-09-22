Restrain AAP leaders from levelling defamatory allegations: L-G Saxena to Delhi HC

L-G Saxena has also sought damages and compensation of ₹2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders

PTI New Delhi
September 22, 2022 17:57 IST

Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on September 22 urged the Delhi High Court to restrain the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against him and his family, after they claimed that he was involved in a ₹1,400 crore scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

Justice Amit Bansal, who heard the matter for two hours, reserved the order on the issue of granting interim relief to plaintiff Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Besides, Mr. Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libellous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

He has also sought damages and compensation of ₹2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

Mr. Saxena's counsel urged the high court to direct Twitter and YouTube (Google Inc) to take down or remove the tweets, re-tweets, posts, videos, captions, taglines along with pictures of the plaintiff and his family members on their respective platforms.

The counsel for the AAP and its leaders argued that one of the statements was that during Mr. Saxena's tenure as KVIC Chairman, his daughter was given a contract of Khadi which was against the rules.

The counsel said it was a statement of fact and no one has denied it.

