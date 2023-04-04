Restore railway fare concession for the elderly, says Kejriwal

April 04, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the 50% concession in railway fare for senior citizens.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Kejriwal wrote, “Please restore the concession given to the elderly in the railways. Crores of elderly people would benefit from it.”

“Just as the Delhi government did not go bankrupt by spending ₹50 crore on the free pilgrimage scheme for the elderly, the Central government too will not go bankrupt by spending ₹1,600 crore from its budget of ₹45 lakh crore on concession for senior citizens in railway travel,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that many elderly citizens across the country have told him that rail fare concession meant a great deal to them and they have been facing trouble in their travels since it had been stopped.