Restore DTC bus service for security forces: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Thursday hit out at the Delhi government over its decision to withdraw DTC bus service provided for the Delhi police and paramilitary forces. Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that the CM withdraw the decision.

In a meeting of the BJP legislature party, a resolution was passed demanding that the Delhi government withdraw its decision and immediately restore the bus service of the security forces. The BJP MLAs said that DTC does not provide its buses free of cost to Delhi Police and other security forces but takes a reasonable fare for it. The party MLAs said that the law and order situation in Delhi was tense and there was a possibility of disturbances during the ‘chakka jam’called by the protesting farmers on February 6.

“In such a situation, how will the security forces be deployed somewhere? Will they walk to the scene?” MLAs asked. They added that the decision to remove buses in such a stressful time was to create chaos.