Restore 15% exemption for timely payment of property tax: BJP

March 29, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded that the 2023-24 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) budget restore the 15% exemption on timely deposit of property tax.

At a press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, MLA Vijender Gupta and Delhi unit general secretary Harsh Malhotra also sought a rollback of the 5% hike in the commercial property tax rates.

They also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for planning to table a resolution at Tuesday’s MCD meeting to stop the sealing of shopping centres and present the civic body’s side on the matter before a Supreme Court-appointed panel.

The BJP leaders claimed the sealing had restarted in 2018 because the AAP government delayed notifying 351 roads.

“AAP is misleading the traders. In 2015, when it came to power, both the Supreme Court and Monitoring Committee were calm and if the Kejriwal government had notified 351 roads sent by the MCD on time, the court would have been satisfied. But AAP did not notify the roads only to defame BJP,” said Mr. Tiwari.

“As a result of this malicious negligence, the Delhi government was reprimanded by the court and the Monitoring Committee resumed sealing in Delhi due to which the traders are still facing problems even after five years,” he added.