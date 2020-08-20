Restaurants, hotels to serve alcohol; bars to stay shut

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to allow restaurants and hotels in the city to serve alcohol, but bars will remain shut as per Unlock guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
“Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department will issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in hotels rooms,” Mr. Sisodia said in an order to the Excise Commissioner. The decision was made considering the “revenue implications” of it.
“Bars will remain closed under the provisions of Unlock guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, several State governments, including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc., have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rule in restaurants and clubs and in hotel rooms,” the order signed by Mr. Sisodia read.
