Restaurants advised to shut down

NEW DELHI

18 March 2020 01:11 IST

National Restaurant Association of India issues advisory even as eateries in city record low footfall

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has issued an advisory to all its members to shut down their restaurant operations from March 18-31, or till such a time when no new COVID-19 cases are reported.

This comes at a time when the hospitality industry is taking a beating due to dwindling sales because of the virus outbreak.

In a statement on Tuesday night, the NRAI said: “We find ourselves in an unprecedented situation where we are compelled to make difficult decisions which have massive financial implications on our businesses but we are doing this in the larger benefit for our teams, guests and communities.”

The association said that most employees use public transport to commute and they run a huge risk of getting infected and further becoming carriers of the virus.

“Therefore, to avoid such risk, we have advised all our members to shut down their operations and help curtail the spread of the deadly virus,” the NRAI said.

Tough decision

Explaining that the decision was a tough one to make, the NRAI said that that food service industry works on a fairly high proportion of fixed operating costs and therefore, the decision to shut down was very hard. “We intend to work with all stakeholders in the ecosystem — from landlords to various departments of the government, banks and financial institutions and seek their support in mitigating our losses as far as possible,” the NRAI added.

One of the first to announce that they will be shutting all restaurants from midnight on March 17 is a group called First Fiddle that owns a number of restaurants in the city.

Priyank Sukhija of First Fiddle said, “In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the First Fiddle family is committed to safety. These are times when we need to think about our staff and patrons more than our business. At midnight Tuesday, we at First Fiddle are shutting down all our restaurants till March 31, across the country. We will be back with a bang once the virus is gone,” he said.

He added that he also urges the government to take similar steps to curb the COVID-19 outbreak before it goes out of our hands.

Even those restaurants open have reported low footfall. Anil Kharb, assistant manager at Kampai located in Aerocity, Delhi, says that his restaurant mostly caters to Japanese customers and a few Indians but recently, since the past few weeks there has been a 70% reduction in the footfall due to the virus scare.

“We ensure safety of our guests by taking suggested measures. Hand sanitisers are kept at the entrance and at every table. Our serving and kitchen staff are strictly complying to wearing masks,” Mr. Kharb said.

“We used to receive close to 45-50 guests each day but now it has come down to 2-3 a day. The ones visiting are trusting us with the hygiene and we are dedicated to ensuring that. We are strictly following the use of masks, gloves, sanitisers along with infra-red thermometers installed for the staff,” said Bhaskar Joshi, Food and Beverage Executive at Prego - The Westin Gurgaon.

With those practising social distancing avoiding malls, restaurants that normally see walk-in customers throughout the day are finding business tough. Niranjan Sharma, assistant manager of Vasant Kunj Socials said, “We are located inside Ambience Mall, so most of our customers are mall visitors. People are avoiding such crowded public spaces which is reflected in the restaurant business as well. The reduction is more visible in foreigner crowd as compared to Indians.”

Food delivery app Zomato has also told customers that they can instruct delivery valets to leave the package at the door of the order that has been paid for.

It added that customers can check hygiene ratings of restaurants through the hygiene rating filter on the app before ordering food.

“We are continuously training and educating our delivery partners on the best practices of personal hygiene, proper method and frequency of hand washing/sanitising as well as what to do in case they have any symptoms of COVID-19. We are especially emphasizing on best practices on how to handle food packages to ensure safe and hygienic delivery,” Zomato said.

