Restauranter Navneet Kalra arrested by Delhi Police for alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators

17 May 2021 01:05 IST

The businessman had been on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by him in the national capital

The Delhi Police arrested businessman and restauranter Navneet Kalra on Sunday night for alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators during the second wave of the pandemic, officials said.

The businessman had been on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by him in the national capital.

The concentrators are a crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients and are on high demand during the pandemic.

On May 7 and 8, Delhi Police conducted raids and seized 524 oxygen concentrators from three restaurants owned by Kalra - Khan Chacha, Nega Ju, Town Hall and from the warehouse of a mobile company. The case was subsequently transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Later, Delhi Police tested the seized oxygen concentrators in a lab and found that the medical equipments were of no use for Covid patients as it was producing just 38% oxygen.