Response of govt. sought on plea questioning quarantine norms

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea by one of the 72 families, which had contact with a COVID-19 infected pizza delivery person, claiming that he was put under quarantine for over 30 days.

Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government on the petition by photojournalist Amit Bharghava who was put under quarantine from midnight of March 24-25, when he had first contact with the delivery person, till April 28 — for a period of over 30 days as against the stipulated 14 days.

Mr. Bharghava also claimed that he has not been tested for the virus since he was put under quarantine. He said his efforts to avail of private testing were also in vain, as he was unable to consult a doctor in person during his quarantine period, and labs will not test without a prescription.

Cites revised guidelines

The petition pointed out that the “Revised Guidelines on Clinical Management of COVID-19” dated March 31 issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, provides for “asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 after contact”.

“Respondent has failed to test the petitioner for COVID-19 which is essential to his right to life and health as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. Petitioner was unable to avail of testing either, though he attempted to,” the plea said.

He sought direction to the authorities to formulate a policy that enables people in home quarantine to access private labs for COVID-19 testing, so that they do not need to burden the government hospitals for free tests.