Response of Centre sought on Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a bunch of petitions seeking setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia during protests against the new Citizenship Act (CAA).

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel, however, declined interim protection to students from coercive action, including arrest, while listing the case for further hearing on February 4.

As the Bench, also comprising Justice C. Hari Shankar, rose from the dais after the hearing some lawyers for the petitioners chanted “shame shame”. The judges, however, ignored it and left to their chambers.

The High Court was hearing six separate petitions seeking medical treatment and compensation for injured students in the protests against CAA over the last few days.

The pleas were moved by lawyers, students of Jamia, residents of Okhla, where the university is located, and the Imam of Jama Masjid mosque opposite Parliament House seeking various reliefs, including medical treatment, compensation and interim protection from arrest for the students.

They had also sought appropriate action, including registration of FIRs, against the erring police officers.

One of the petitioners told the court that around 450 tear gases were fired during Jamia Millia incident which is the highest since 2012.

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Indira Jaising, appearing for some of the petitioners, referred to various medical reports confirming grievous injuries. The petitioners also requested the court to preserve the CCTV footage to find out who is right and who is wrong.