Respond to Sushil Kumar’s bail plea, Delhi High Court asks police

New Delhi

05 February 2022 01:37 IST

Case posted for hearing on March 28

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the police to respond to a bail plea by Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankhar at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Justice Mukta Gupta posted the case for hearing on March 28.

Mr. Kumar and his accomplices are accused of allegedly assaulting Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on May 2021 over an alleged property dispute. Dhankar later succumbed to injuries. Mr. Kumar was arrested on May 23 last year.

In October, a local court had denied bail to him noting that he was “prima facie visible” in a video and seems to be causing “severe injuries” to fellow wrestler Dhankar.

“As per the chargesheet, it was a daring and awful act of the accused persons for causing such brutal injuries to the victim without having any fear, and as per the chargesheet, they are having firearms a well as other weapons like sticks, etc.,” the local court had observed while dismissing his bail application.