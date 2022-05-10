Respond to Saifi’s bail plea: HC to police

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to respond to a plea by Khalid Saifi in the north-east Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case.

Mr. Saifi has challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by a trial court. The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

During the brief hearing, senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Mr. Saifi, argued that her client was in custody for over 800 days and his case was different from the other co-accused.

The trial court had dismissed Mr. Saifi’s bail plea, stating that the allegations against Saifi were “prima facie” true. The trial court noted that Mr. Saifi figured in a flurry of calls on February 24 after violence erupted in north-east Delhi, and one of the members of the Delhi Protests Support WhatsApp Group (DPSG) had threatened to expose everyone.

Mr. Saifi is among the 18 persons accused for allegedly conspiring in the riots, in which 53 persons were killed and over 700 were left injured. According to Delhi Police, the accused were allegedly part of several WhatsApp groups that coordinated various protest sites and held “secret meetings” that led to the communal violence.