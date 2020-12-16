Respond to plea seeking recovery of back wages to child, bonded labourers: HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a plea seeking recovery of back wages due to rescued child and bonded labourers.
The HC Bench issued notices to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the police on a plea filed by the father of a rescued child labourer. The court will hear the case again on January 22.
The father said his child was working as a bonded labourer when he was just eight-year-old and worked for one-and-a-half years before he was rescued.
“During the course of his employment, the petitioner’s child, was subjected to severe abuse for over a period of one-and-a-half-years at the hands of the trafficker/employer, who inhumanely compelled the child to work for around 12 hours a day and for wages less than the prescribed minimum,” the plea said.
The man sought recovery of the back wages due to his child as well as to 115 other victims of bonded labour in whose cases the recovery process has been initiated after they were rescued. His plea also sought directions to the authorities to initiate the recovery proceedings in 77 cases, where recovery has not been initiated till date.
The plea said such recovered amounts would serve as a rehabilitative financial assistance for the rescued victims of child and bonded labour. The plea has further contended that various government schemes and policies also entitle such children/victims to back wages.
